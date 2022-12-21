Goat Simulator 3 ad using leaked GTA 6 footage gets taken down by Rockstar

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Goat Simulator 3 earned the wrath of GTA 6’s parent company Take-Two Interactive after it used leaked footage in one of its recent adverts.

Those familiar with Coffee Stain Studio’s 2014 title Goat Simulator likely remember the studio’s penchant for irreverent humor in their games and online presence.

However, it seems that sense of humor may have just put them in hot water with a major video game holding company, thanks to a recent advertisement for Goat Simulator 3.

Grand Theft Auto’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has apparently struck down Coffee Stain Studio’s ad on all social media platforms thanks to its use of leaked footage of GTA 6.

Article continues after ad

On December 19, 2022, the official Goat Simulator Twitter account tweeted out the ad with the caption, “Meet Shaun, the NPC.” The advertisement centered around a mock interview surrounding the daily life of a random Goat Sim 3 NPC named Shaun

During the ad, Shaun the NPC notes some of the other work he’s been featured in, as the trailer cuts to leaked footage from GTA 6, which notoriously flooded the internet in September 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Apparently, Take-Two Interactive did not find Coffee Stain Studio’s ad very funny, as the video is now currently unavailable on all social media platforms, “in response to a report by the copyright owner,” as seen on Twitter.

Article continues after ad

In response, the Goat Simulator Twitter account responded with a popular meme of Ralph Wiggum from the Simpsons laughing while saying “I’m in danger.”

At the time of writing, the ad is currently still unavailable to view on any of Coffee Stain Studio’s official accounts.

Take-Two’s response is only natural when taking into consideration how seriously both it and Rockstar responded to the leaks back in September, with even the FBI getting involved in apprehending the leaker.

It remains to be seen whether or not the ad will reappear in the coming days, but if Coffee Stain Studios is adamant about keeping in the footage of GTA 6, it doesn’t seem all too likely that Take-Two will lift its hold.