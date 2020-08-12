Game-breaking GTA Online exploit gives players 10K RP every minute

Rockstar Games appear to have a big problem on their hands in GTA Online, as players have discovered a game-breaking glitch that allows them to rack up thousands of RP every few seconds.

The game developers only rolled out their Summer Special update on August 11, which included over a dozen new vehicles and fresh missions to play through.

Content added might be exciting for players, but it's a big cheat that many are talking about, not so much the cars they can now drive around in.

Flying up the ranks in GTA Online is a goal for much of the community and can take quite a lot of time to do. Well, that's if you're not using the latest glitch to launch yourself right up the levels in-game.

One player on Reddit, HejMoreGadzo, has revealed an exploit that will significantly boost your RP. They noticed that the world records in Open Wheel racing are not being updated regularly, if at all.

"I was doing the new open wheel races solo, and all of the world records were easy to beat 1:20. So, I did the first lap 1:19, the other bit faster. Then I started the same race again and my record wasn't there," they posted. "The game is updating the person who did the record, the one you see when you start the race. For example, Doodooracer23 - WR - 1.24.567. And if you do 1:17, the game updates your time to his name.

"And obviously the game cant assign this time to his name since he hasn't done it. So, after you finish the game it resets."

Advertisement

Every time it resets it gives another player an opportunity to break the world record, gain max RP for doing so, and then reset to allow them to repeat the process as many times as they want.

Essentially, if you're good at racing in GTA Online, you could be sitting on a gold mine where RP is concerned. The user later confirmed in an edit that they had been raking in 10k RP every minute they race, which is clearly way higher than normal.

It's unclear as to whether or not Rockstar are investigating the issue, at the time of writing. There may be consequences for those using the exploit to their advantage as well, so think carefully before trying to pull it off.