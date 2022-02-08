Fuslie is so addicted to GTA RP her life is “falling apart” off-stream

100 Thieves star Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu is concerned her GTA RP “addiction” may be getting out of hand as the Twitch streamer recently told fans her actual life away from the virtual Los Santos is rapidly “falling apart.”

“I think I’m getting a bit too much into GTA,” Fuslie admitted during her latest Twitch broadcast. After a hectic month pumping dozens of hours into the role-playing experience as one of the platform’s leading GTA Online personalities, Fuslie is concerned the grind is now consuming her entire life.

Often venturing through the NoPixel server as her famous April Fooze character, Fuslie has skyrocketed in popularity to kickstart 2022. Though this surge hasn’t come without some hefty downsides, the streamer revealed.

“My life is falling apart,” she said. “I’m genuinely too invested. It’s a bad addiction, I should re-evaluate my life.”

Forcing herself to step away from the RP community for a short break, Fuslie outlined how much of a toll the self-admitted addiction was taking. Outside of her own streaming hours, she’s almost always watching “GTA clips until [she] can’t anymore. Until I have to sleep,” she explained.

“I wake up and then I watch GTA clips,” the Twitch star added. “I am so obsessed that I am like, this is not healthy. This can’t be healthy.”

Even after being invited on a four-day trip in the real world, Fuslie came close to canceling plans just to spend more time on the GTA RP server. “I am gonna miss four days of GTA, what’s gonna happen?” she stressed.

Just the thought of “saying goodbye” to her in-game assistant for a few days brought her to tears. “This is not a normal reaction,” she added. “I’m in too deep.”

At that point, Fuslie realized she needed to step away from the “bad” RP time-sink. Not only for her mental health but for her longevity in the scene as well.

“I’m fully in love with this game and I want to make sure I stay loving it.”

No doubt Fuslie will be loading back into NoPixel in just a few days, but it’s clear the popular streamer will be trying to spend less time role-playing moving forward.