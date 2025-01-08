Fresh GTA 6 leak details new levels of realism and it’s actually looking true

A new GTA 6 leak has surfaced claiming to reveal a slew of realistic gameplay features and it’s looking like it could be legitimate.

The entire gaming world is looking forward to finally playing GTA 6 later this year in Fall 2025 if there are no delays.

While Rockstar hasn’t revealed any new details themselves since the first trailer dropped in December 2023, a new leak has emerged from someone who claims to have seen a build of the game from some point in 2024.

Like with all leaks, take this one with a big grain of salt, but what the user says has some evidence to back it up based on the first trailer and if true, GTA VI could be the most realistic game of all time.

GTA 6 leaker details unrivaled realism after claiming to have seen gameplay

Earlier in January, a Reddit user by the name of Pebblestar posted a thread where they said they were in a position to have seen GTA 6 gameplay and devs testing it.

The post has since been taken down by mods, but was screenshotted and analyzed by GTA 6 YouTuber Cyber Boi.

According to the leaker, at some point in early 2024, they learned new things about GTA 6 after being at one of their offices to do some unrelated work and saw a few hours of gameplay.

Pebblestar claims that there will be all sorts of debris and litter on the road that react to the world and the player with some of this already seen in shots from the first trailer.

“For example: after a big crash that leaves debris and broken poles on the street, traffic jams will occur naturally until the road gets cleared, truck/van/crane/pick-up will come with NPCs and interact with what happened in a lively and natural way,” they added, explaining that crews will carry out a whole procedure.

In 2023, a report by Rockstar Mag revealed that crashes in GTA 6 will be much more realistic accidents, so this isn’t the first we’ve heard of something like this.

They further added that roads in GTA 6 will have new levels of destruction, especially when RPGs are involved – something new for the series.

Finally, they claimed that NPCs will behave in ultra-realistic ways. As an example, the user claimed that they’ll record the player on their phone and call the police when there’s a shooting or a big crash.

“Cops will set up a crime scene around the dead body and take pictures, measurements, afterwards the body/bodies will be picked up and taken away to a mortuary or hospital by ambulance if still alive,” they explained.

Rockstar Games Millions of GTA fans are awaiting GTA 6.

In a follow-up post, the user detailed that from what they say, nearly half of the buildings in the game can be entered and there will be quite a lot of destruction such as walls crumbling and roofs being bent.

The user also noted that they had seen a very realistic weather system, especially when there are storms.

“It feels real and looks like it actually is happening, wind moving poles and road signs, NPCs losing their balance and running for cover, and so much more.”

Interestingly, back in 2021, a Rockstar job listing indicated GTA would feature advanced weather systems and “large scale destruction,” so this leak could have some truth to it.

Of course, none of this has been proven yet and until Rockstar reveals these features themselves, it’s best to remain a bit skeptical.

However, with GTA 6 slated to release later this year, we won’t have much longer to wait until we finally learn more about the game and the long-awaited return to Vice City.