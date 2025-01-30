Former Rockstar dev warns GTA 6 will have a major flaw running on console

In a drought of GTA 6 information, a former Rockstar dev has given some predictions for the game that may leave console players disappointed.

Rockstar’s silence on GTA 6 has left fans of the franchise gnawing at the iron bars of their enclosures for any scrap of news surrounding the game. In the absence of any official word on the next game in the series, speculation and rumor have sprung up in its wake.

Players are still seeking answers on the moon while insiders suggest that GTA 6 online will be sold separately from the base game. As if things weren’t dismal enough, a credible source has given their thoughts on the game’s potential performance.

Article continues after ad

Speaking in an interview with YouTuber Kiwi Talkz, former Rockstar animator Mike York laid down his prediction for GTA 6’s framerate on console and PC. Unfortunately for console players, they should expect to be playing GTA 6 at 30fps.

Article continues after ad

GTA 6 players can expect 30fps on consoles at launch

Hopeful fans had been speculating about the prospect of 60fps for GTA 6 but York isn’t convinced. “I don’t know if they’ll be able to pull off 60fps,” He said. “I don’t think so. I think they’re gonna be shooting for 30fps – and a locked 30fps, meaning it never dips below that.”

Article continues after ad

York did qualify that he believes the 30fps limitation could be improved on consoles with post-launch patches. “They’re gonna try to optimize as much as they can to where it never goes below 30. But it can be bumped up to 40, 41, 52, whatever.”

As with most games however, the former Rockstar animator suggests PC for the best possible performance. Of course, there may be a wait. “later, once it’s on PC, it’ll probably get super optimized and changed, and new graphics cards will come out and you’ll be able to run it at 60fps probably at that time.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

York did mention the possibility of AI upscaling assisting a console like the PS5 Pro to reach 60fps but did not believe any console had the raw power to achieve it natively. Realists were probably expecting this but the theory may dash the hopes of eternal optimists.