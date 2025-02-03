First look at GTA creator’s next series is an ‘absurd’ mix of genres

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has provided a first look at characters set to be a part of his first new series since leaving the team, though this initial glimpse has assured it’s defying all expectations.

Two decades after establishing Rockstar Games with his brother Sam Houser, Dan parted ways with the gaming industry juggernaut in 2020, following an extended break in 2019. After having written most GTA games alongside the likes of Bully and Red Dead Redemption, he decided it was time for a change.

Since then, Houser has been toiling away on new projects at a new company, Absurd Ventures. Over the past five years, the UK and US-based company has been cooking up a number of new ‘universes’ in which to spinoff various creative projects.

One of those is the ‘Absurdaverse,’ a world that’s set to be the backdrop for the studio’s very first video game. It’s set to be a “story-driven action-comedy adventure game,” a real word soup, and now, we have our first look at what sort of style and tone the universe is going for.

Rockstar co-found reveals first new gaming project

A February 1, 2025 post across social media and the Absurd Ventures site revealed a first look at “just a few” characters featured in the Absurdaverse. 20 characters appear in total, though they’re a diverse mix of both living and dead beings.

You’ve got your average, contemporary humans, but they’re stood next to a skeleton, a cloaked, headless figure, a dwarf viking of sorts, and so much more. There’s even a Hawain-shirt-wearing man eerily similar to Tommy Vercetti. It’s an eclectic mix of weird and wacky figures that are somehow meant to fit all in the same game.

Absurd Ventures 20 distinct characters feature in the very first look at the Absurdaverse.

While details are scarce given it’s all early days yet, a post on X teased that we’re going to “meet some new kinds of heroes” and then eventually “watch them suffer.”

We could be in store for a fictional world akin to The Boys, where some super-powered beings fly a little too close to the sun and have it all blow up in their face. Of course, that’s just speculation for now though, but the studio assured further details about the video game project will be shared “this year.”

In the meantime, there are also multiple “animation projects” on the way that could help set the scene for the Absurdaverse before the video game sees the light of day.

Exactly how gameplay will look is anyone’s guess for now, but given the loose description, it certainly sounds akin to GTA’s satirical tone.

Rest assured, we’ll be on the lookout for any new information on Houser’s first post-Rockstar game.