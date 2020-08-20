First GTA Online update since Summer Special revealed - patch notes

Another content update has rolled out in Grand Theft Auto V, following the Summer Special, adding a boat load of new discounts and cash reward bonuses to GTA Online.
This one might not be as exciting as the actual Summer Update, which landed the week prior, but that was hard to top. Rockstar Games added over a dozen fresh cars across its multiple in-game iFruit stores, meaning members of the community have been riding around in new whips ever since.
We can't have an update of that size every week, though there's still some exciting changes to talk about.
There's a lot to unpack, so let's jump right into the early patch notes – courtesy of GTA leaker TezFunz2.
GTA Online August 20 update patch notes
Lucky Wheel
There's always a high priced car on the Lucky Wheel rewards podium. This can be found inside the Diamond Casino, and will feature on it a Pfister 811.
The car usually sells for around $1.13 million in-game, but you could be driving it out of the map's biggest gambling centre absolutely free of charge, with the right spin.
Featured missions and races
Just like other weeks in GTA Online, some featured missions and races are included. These have different cash enhancements each week, which usually are split into double and triple reward boosts.
The full list can be found below:
- Trap Door Adv mode: 3x GTA$ & RP
- Transform Races: 2x GTA$ & RP
- Superyacht Life Missions: 2x GTA$ & RP
- Premium Race: Downtown Underground
- Time Trial: Pillbox Hill
- RC Time Trial: La Fuente Blanca
Vehicle discounts
Got an eye for a bargain in GTA Online? Well, don't miss out this week because a boat load of vehicles have had their prices slashed for a limited time.
These include the following:
50% off
- Torero
- Swinger
- Savestra
- 190z
- Stirling GT
- Rapid GT Classic
- Mamba
- Infernus Classic
- Z-Type
- Viseris
30% Off
- Docktease boats
- Yachts and upgrades
- Buzzard
- Akula
- Swift
- Deveste Eight
- Swift Deluxe
- Volatus
- Supervolito
- Ruiner 2000
- APC
- Heist Dinghy
Twitch Prime rewards
Alongside a further 10% discount on all vehicles above, Twitch Prime members are also eligible for some other huge exclusive discounts. For more information, head over to our GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards hub.
That's all for this week in GTA Online! For more leaks, news, and guides head over to @GTA_INTEL on Twitter.