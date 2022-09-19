FBI investigating reports GTA 6 leaker hacked Rockstar Games and Uber￼

The Federal Bureau of Investigations reports that a hacker involved in an attack on Uber may also be responsible for the massive GTA 6 leak that took place over the weekend.

On Sunday, September 18, one of the most notable video game leaks in the history of the medium took place when over 90 gameplay videos from the upcoming Rockstar Games title GTA 6 were dumped on GTAForums.com.

While fans were skeptical at first – many stating the visual quality lacked the polish they expected from GTA 6 – Rockstar Games later confirmed that the leaks were, in fact, real. While the developers stated this wouldn’t impact the planned release date for the title, the leaker sought to negotiate a deal with Rockstar and/or Take Two.

In an official statement posted to Twitter, Rockstar games confirmed the leaks were a part of a “network intrusion” and that the files shared online were accessed by a third party illegally.

FBI investigates 16-year-old GTA 6 hacker

According to a post on Uber Newsroom, the FBI and US Department of Justice are currently investigating a similar cyber attack on Uber. It has been reported that the same attacker is responsible for the GTA 6 leaks.

The post states, “There are also reports over the weekend that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games.”

It also stated that the attacker is believed to be a part of a hacking group known as Lapsus$, a group that is responsible for illegally accessing files from Microsoft, Cisco, Samsung, Nvidia, and Okta.

According to a report from The Gamer, an admin on the hacking forum Breached claims the culprit is only 16 years old. Despite their adolescence, pompompurin claims the child hacker has been arrested for similar crimes in the past and is the leader of the aforementioned Lapsus$ group.

The forum post did not include the hacker’s real name, only that they go by the moniker ‘White’ online. Further details provided by pompompurin lined up with the Uber Newsroom description of the hack including past cyber crimes they allegedly committed.