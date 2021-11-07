Fans worried GTA Remastered Trilogy will be missing one key feature

Rockstar Games will release the highly anticipated GTA Definitive Remasters on November 11, but fans are concerned they could be lacking an incredibly beloved detail.

In a bid to appease fans over until the eventual arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games have teamed up with Grove Street Games to oversee a remaster of the sixth-generation era trilogy. Comprised of the critically acclaimed GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, all three titles have been remade within Unreal Engine 4.

Fans have been skeptical about the appearance of the remasters, but this concern could become far greater, as players are worried that the iconic soundtracks won’t be returning in their complete form.

Advertisement

Will the remasters retain classic hits?

The GTA trilogy is known for a plethora of things, with its addictive gameplay keeping the series popular, but the brilliant soundtracks surrounding these elements make Rockstar’s creations special.

Speeding past the Ocean View hotel while Go West’s Call Me paints the scene is just one of many great scenarios made possible by the various GTA radio stations.

Read More: Leaker claims Rockstar & Nintendo bringing new games to Switch after GTA Trilogy

Apart from the reveal trailer, Rockstar Games have been tight-lipped when it comes to the features included in the Definitive Editions. Notably, there is no specific mention of whether each game will have its radio stations restored in full.

Concerned fans on the GTA subreddit have already begun to doubt the quality of the remasters: “The music won’t be the only thing this definitive edition will be lacking I’m sure.”

Advertisement

me realizing that #GTATrilogy is just a week away and R* still haven’t shown new gameplay nor info on the soundtrack:#GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition #RockstarGames #GTADefinitiveEdition pic.twitter.com/5yFh7qza7s — Numb Jarl (@numbjarl79) November 4, 2021

“This is one of my biggest concerns…we lose lots of great songs due to licensing,” another player said. Some players have noted the previous licensing issues too: “contracts to most songs should have been expired years ago.” Despite the worries of most fans, others are remaining hopefully, as the initial press release for the game did in fact mention “unforgettable music” would be included.

Rockstar Games ran into licensing issues before with the PC and mobile versions of the trilogy, choosing to omit specific songs due to licensing agreements.

Hopefully, when these games arrive on November 11, we’ll be blasting the same selection of classic tunes.