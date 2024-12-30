Fake image of Lucia in GTA 6 sparks bizarre debate over her appearance

GTA 6 fans quickly defended one of the game’s main characters, Lucia, after a fake post about her body weight went viral.

Having been around since 1997, the GTA series has grown tremendously. Full of crime, violence, and high speed races, the video game continues to evolve with its realistic scenes and storylines.

With GTA 6 coming out in the fall of 2025, fans haven’t stopped obsessing over its first release in over 10 years.

While some fans are in disbelief that GTA 6 will actually hit its projected release date, others are excitedly rewatching its trailer to get as many insights as possible.

Since the trailer, many fake AI images of GTA 6 have spread. In late December, a fan-created image of Lucia went viral when another user joked about her size. “Hope you can make her lose weight in the game,” the viral post read on X.

GTA fans defend Lucia after X post goes viral

The photo of Lucia was an AI-generated image of her in a cheetah-printed bikini. Despite still knowing very little about the character, many GTA fans came to her defense.

“Lol dude, have you never seen a real woman?” an X user asked.

“She’s perfect as is,” wrote another.

“Literally the hottest video game character I’ve ever seen,” added a third.

During the first trailer of the upcoming release, Lucia could be seen kicking in the doors of a convenience store in a robbery attempt while beginning the teaser behind bars.

“The only way we’re going to get through this is by sticking together, being a team,” she told her accomplice, Jason.

On December 29, a clearer version of the GTA 6 trailer surfaced, showing off even more details that originally went unnoticed.