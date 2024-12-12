Ex-Rockstar dev reveals why GTA 6 “secrecy” is a good thing

A former Rockstar Games dev believes the “secrecy” around GTA 6 is a actually “good thing” as fans have the hype into overdrive awaiting a second trailer.

It’s been more than a year since Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA 6. Yet, the wait for the next installment of the iconic franchise has not quietened down. Fans have been searching high and low on Rockstar’s outlets and in GTA Online for any clues.

Reports have also surfaced to suggest that the game had missed some key deadlines, but is back “on track” for a 2025 release. Yet, Jason Schreier has also warned that he wouldn’t be “shocked” if the game slipped into 2026 because that’s just how Rockstar does things.

Rockstar’s silence has also been regularly noted by fans, with many urging the devs to give them a morsel of insight – be it a new screenshot or confirming more details.

Former GTA dev chimes in on GTA 6

The Grand Theft Auto devs haven’t buckled, though, and have kept their cards close to their chest.

That secrecy, according to former Rockstar dev Obbe Vermeij, is a “good thing” because it’ll only help the hype.

“With upcoming games I think secrecy is a good thing. Knowing too much about a game long before it comes out ruins the experience,” the former Grand Theft Auto dev posted on X/Twitter.

“A good example is the new Indiana Jones game. They kept a low profile and didn’t do a lot of marketing. Then when the game comes out it is surprising and fresh. This really works for R* with GTA 6. Because there is not much info out there, anticipation grows and when the game comes out it will be truly exciting.”

Vermeij would also like to see Rockstar being a bit more “relaxed” when it comes to older games. He’d like devs to talk about their past work.

He also hasn’t been shy when it comes to chiming in on GTA 6. The former GTA IV dev said players might be “disappointed” when GTA 6 releases. However, he believes it’ll still be the “best game” out there.