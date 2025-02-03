Ex-Rockstar dev convinced GTA 6 is already “playable” amid silence over release

A former Grand Theft Auto developer has revealed how far along GTA 6 will be right now in it’s developer amid all the silence from Rockstar.

It’s been well over a year since Rockstar Games finally gave fans their first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 with the reveal trailer. Since then, the iconic game devs have been silent, keeping their cards very close to their chest.

That has led GTA fans to search high and low both in GTA Online and that first trailer, looking for any potential new details that they may have missed.

They have been helped by insight from former Rockstar developers who have lifted the lid on a few different things. That includes Mike York, a former animator, who suggested the long-awaited title might be locked at 30 frames per second on console.

York, who had spoken to YouTuber Kiwi Talkz before Rockstar’s legal team forced them to remove their interview, also gave some insight into how far along in development the game will be right now.

“They’re probably still making a few new things here and there or adding to things here and there, of course, but I would assume that the game’s probably playable now, and a bunch of people are testing the whole thing all the way through,” York believes.

“There’s probably a ton of bugs” – as is the case with crowded open-world games still in development – “and they’re fixing all those bugs, and they’re trying to find more bugs, and they’re trying to find as many bugs as they can before they release because a game like GTA is unlike any other game.”

Rockstar Games GTA 6 fans are growing impatient with Rockstar’s silence.

Rockstar’s silence on all things GTA 6 has led to some fans worrying that there will be a delay in release. Though, with York’s belief that it is definitely “playable” right now, that might ease things.

Fans are looking to February 6 for more answers as Take-Two has an earnings call.