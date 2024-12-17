Ex-Rockstar dev already revealed when they might announce GTA 6 delay

A former Grand Theft Auto developer has already revealed when Rockstar might make the call to delay GTA 6 amid fresh fears from fans.

When Rockstar Games first revealed GTA 6 over a year ago, plenty of fans were over the moon. Not only had they got a glimpse at the highly-anticipated game, but they also got a release window – 2025.

Since then, Rockstar have gone back to business as usual. They’re playing their cards close to their chest and staying quiet. That has annoyed players who are desperate for a second trailer and new screenshots.

Add that silence to insiders like Jason Scheirer saying they wouldn’t be “shocked” if the game does slip to a 2026 release. This followed reporting from Scheirer stating that GTA 6 had missed “multiple deadlines” but Rockstar are confident it is “back on track” for 2025.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 fans are growing impatient with Rockstar’s silence.

However, fans are increasingly worried that the painstaking wait for GTA 6 is going to continue into 2026 due to the silence.

“GTA 6 is either going to get delayed to 2026 or release in 2025 but not fully baked,” GTA fan NikTek tweeted. “Nothing to do with trailer 2 but it just seems realistic for them to say fall 2025 but actually have a real date of late 2025 or early 2026,” another added.

Others have speculated that it might be pushed back until April 2026, seeing as that is the start of the fiscal year for Rockstar.

GTA 6 wouldn’t be delayed until mid-2025

Some expectant fans believe that, if Rockstar doesn’t release any sort of new information before the end of 2024, that will signal a delay for them.

However, former GTA developer Obbe Vermeij has already stated that the team wouldn’t know until around May 2025 if it needed a delay.

“The decision to delay gtaIV was made 4 months or so before the original release date. Any further and it’s hard to make the call. R* is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish,” he said back in September.

The GTA IV dev also said that “delaying is almost always the right option imo,” adding that he’s not sure how some of the classic GTA titles actually made their release date.

So, if Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve don’t bring any sort of new information, don’t start getting all fatalist.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has already said the game will be worth the wait. “I think it’ll be extraordinary,” he said in December.