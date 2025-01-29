Ex-GTA dev urges Rockstar to remaster GTA 4 after “impressive” Liberty City mod

An ex-GTA developer says Rockstar Games could be working on a GTA 4 remaster and is urging the company to do so if they’re not already.

In January 2025, modders released the Liberty City Preservation Project, a groundbreaking GTA 5 mod that essentially added GTA 4 as a new location.

Unfortunately, the mod was taken down after its creators had a chat with Rockstar – and another mod, GTA Vice City: Next-Gen Edition, could face a similar fate.

However, according to veteran Rockstar dev Obbe Vermeij, the mods were “impressive” and should inspire a remaster of GTA 4.

Former Rockstar dev wants a “quality remaster” of GTA 4

In a thread on X, Vermeij defended Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two, for taking down the mods, because they “interfere with their business interests.”

“The Liberty City preservation project (GTA 4 in GTA 5 engine) would interfere with a possible GTA 4 remaster,” he explained, but called both it and the Vice City mod “impressive.”

While the dev noted that he had no idea if Rockstar was working on a remaster, he added that he thinks they should.

In replies, fans expressed their frustration with Rockstar, primarily at the handling of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, which many believe fell flat.

“What irritates me and I believe irritates other players is that this fan mod is literally what we wanted in the GTA Trilogy,” one said.

“I agree,” Vermeij concurred. “It would be better if Rockstar did quality remasters of their classic games.”

The dev further commented that Rockstar taking down mods would be “easier to swallow if they produced competent re-masters.”

So far, Rockstar hasn’t indicated any plans to revisit Liberty City, and GTA 6 is slated to take place in the state of Leonida, a fictional version of Florida with Vice City serving as Miami.

Some players have pondered the idea of Rockstar bringing Liberty City back at some point with GTA Online in GTA VI, but for now, it’s all just speculation.

In any case, it’s clear that the fans want GTA 4 to get a major update, but don’t hold your breath for it until GTA 6 releases later in 2025.

