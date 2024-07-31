Ex-GTA dev explains Rockstar silence over GTA 6 leaks

A former Rockstar Games dev has explained why the studio stays silent on GTA 6 leaks, noting that the leaks aren’t as “important” as fans may think.

Over the last few years, there have been plenty of leaks and claims made about Grand Theft Auto 6. Many of these have, of course, not been true, but there have been a handful of concrete ones as well.

Back in 2022, Rockstar was hit with a massive set of leaks revealing early testing of the highly-anticipated game. Those leaks revealed the game’s two protagonists, some mission features, and another look at the wider Vice City setting. That was followed up with the first trailer being leaked hours before it was meant to go live.

The GTA developers and Take-Two – their publishers – have confirmed that the big leaks haven’t had a big impact on the game’s release, despite the devs taking a big morale hit.

Well, former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij, who worked on every GTA game between GTA III and Chinatown Wars believes the leaks aren’t that important.

“The leaks are usually not as important as people think. It’s just because there are millions of people waiting for news and Rockstar doesn’t give them any news,” Vermeij told the SanInPlay YouTube channel back on July 23.

Timestamp of 31:00

“By the way, the reason they do that, I can totally understand it because whenever a big company says anything – Rockstar, EA, Ubisoft, whoever – it gets analyzed and it often gets spun negatively,” the former GTA dev continued.

“It turns into a negative thing. So from their point of view, their best bet is just to stay quiet. It’s a shame it’s gone that way but it’s not just their fault, its the fault of the public because everyone is just attacking the big companies all the time. So, they’re just better off being quiet.”

GTA fans are getting pretty tetchy waiting for further details with some believing Rockstar are still dropping hints in GTA Online.