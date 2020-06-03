Easy trick to complete GTA Online’s Amateur Hour Import/Export mission

The GTA Online “Amateur Hour” Import/Export Source mission has been a frustrating one for players – but this simple trick might make it much easier.

The 2016 Import/Export update brought players a whole host of missions to GTA Online, offering players new ways to earn cash and cars in the game.

Even for seasoned players, these missions can be quite frustrating, with a number of criteria needing to be met to complete them.

That said, with the game having been out for around 7 years now, players are finding the best ways to easily complete different missions, regardless of their difficulty, and that’s what has happened here.

As supersaiyanrose124 explains, there’s a good way of completing the Amateur Hour one, which makes it much quicker and easier than completing it the ‘proper’ way.

In the mission, an NPC steals the vehicle and you then have to chase after them and return it while having a 3-star wanted level.

This isn’t exactly easy, and it can grow frustrating, but as explained you can actually trick the NPC into basically getting out of the car and waiting for you.

All you have to do is initiate the police chase and then just leave the area, either by killing yourself or through some other means so as to lose the stars and slow the mission down. Eventually, the NPC will stop driving and just stand outside of the vehicle, at which point you can go there, shoot him and steal the stationary vehicle.

Although this method seems great, one response to the post also suggested a way that seems even easier – as long as you trust in your shot accuracy.

Reddit user EditEd2x said that you can actually stop before triggering the car and shoot the driver before the car starts moving, with some handy spots to utilize to complete the mission.

Whichever method you choose here, it’s much easier than attempting to complete the mission as it’s intended, so you can save yourself a lot of time, effort and frustration by following some of the above tips.