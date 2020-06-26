Easy GTA Online trick boosts RP and lets you level up fast

Grand Theft Auto Online players have got a pretty clever way to rack up tons of RP (reputation points) and level up super quick. Though, you will need some serious cash to put the plan into action.

In GTA Online, cash is king, but RP isn’t all that far behind. You need money to be able to progress through the ranks and ultimately defend yourself against a barrage of enemy attacks – especially those who have been playing since the multiplayer mode first released.

As you earn money, you’ll also start earning an abundance of RP too – which is otherwise known as reputation points. This RP allows you to rub elbows with the more powerful players in GTA Online as you have access to better equipment.

You can earn RP from the missions that you complete, races that you compete in, and even from the casino’s daily free spin wheel. However, some players have got ways to make more RP than you may have ever imagined.

The clever tip was posted to the GTAOnline subreddit by YouCanJustCallMeOP, who noted that you will need three separate warehouses to follow their method.

If you have to cash to own a warehouse, as well as a Terrorbyte or CEO Office, you then have to start sourcing crates. By grabbing a crate, you’ll earn money and 2,500 RP – but then you put the warehouses into play.

By using the warehouses and selling crates, you will earn 10,000 RP thanks to the ongoing double RP – this comes to a total of 12,500 when you factor in the rewards for sourcing the crate.

By having multiple warehouses, you can use them to cycle around the crate cooldowns and amass tonnes of RP in a matter of minutes.

Use the Terrorbyte/CEO office to source a special goods crate Complete the source mission Sell the crate at your warehouse Repeat the method using a different warehouse

Of course, you’ll only be able to get all of this RP thanks to the 2x rewards on Special Cargo that is currently ongoing in GTA Online.

This will last until the next weekly update, which should come on Thursday, July … On top of the different 2x rewards, these weekly updates offer discounts on a wide variety of items – especially the different vehicles.