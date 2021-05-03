Disguised Toast explains why he's changed his mind on GTA RP - Dexerto

Streaming star Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has changed his opinion on GTA RP and come around to the fact that it’s a whole lot of fun after being incredibly skeptical about it at first.

With GTA RP taking over Twitch again, following the NoPixel 3.0 update, plenty of big streamers have gotten involved with the roleplaying mod’s most popular server.

Streamers like Sykkuno, HasanAbi, and xQc have become staples of NoPixel’s criminal underworld, but not everyone was on board with it. Disguised Toast said he wanted the GTA RP ‘meta’ to quickly move and was incredibly skeptical about getting involved.

However, he changed his stance on that and joined the party with his character Amon Gus – a play on Among Us, the game he’d spent nearly a year making content for. And now, he thinks GTA RP is a lot of fun.

After his May 1 stream, the OfflineTV member noted that he was considering playing GTA RP off-stream after having a “great time” running around with Sykkuno.

“I had a great time meeting everyone. Definitely changed my mind about GTA RP. I think the element of the awkwardness is still there and the hangers-on,” Toast said, “but at the end of the day, I think everyone is just trying to tell one big collaborative story.”

He noted that some things are “unavoidable” and you will always find that some people gravitate towards being around big streamers, but you also have people who actively avoid them as well.

“I’m definitely having fun, slowly progressing and I don’t want to rush too fast because I want to take it slow, right,” Toast added. “I like slowly meeting the people on the server and figuring out who’s fun, who I don’t vibe with, and take it from there.”

Other members of OfflineTV have been getting involved as well, and Corpse Husband, a regular in Toast’s Among Us lobbies, has registered his interest too.

It just goes to show that, while it might seem a bit off from the outside, dipping your toe into the world of RP can be incredibly fun and will drag you in.