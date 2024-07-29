Did GTA Online just hint at new GTA 6 trailer? Rockstar fans torn over ‘teaser’

Has a new GTA Online update hinted at when we might see the second GTA 6 trailer? While some optimistic fans are convinced, the ‘teaser’ has divided the community.

Ever since Rockstar confirmed GTA 6 was in active development, fans of the series have been analyzing every scrap of information revolving around the acclaimed studio. Whether it’s an update for a different game or a cryptic social media post, anything and everything could be deemed a tease for the GTA sequel under the right microscope.

As it’s now been well over six months since the first GTA 6 trailer debuted to record-breaking success, said analysis is now going further than ever. On the back of a seemingly innocuous GTA Online update, some fans are taking one particular shot in a trailer as a tease for what’s next.

A July 26 post across social media revealed a new “Pegassi Pizza Boy scooter” coming to the game’s multiplayer component as part of a community challenge. Five seconds into the brief trailer, we get a shot behind the vehicle showing its San Andreas-based license plate.

The license plate in question spells out pizza, replacing the ‘a’ with the number ‘4’. A sticker in the top left corner also highlights the month of October. Naturally, some have taken this as a surefire hint.

Should October 4, 2024 mark the release of the second GTA 6 trailer, it’d mean a gap of 304 days between GTA 6 footage. Obviously, for now, though, this is nothing more than fan speculation, but Rockstar does love to tease its community, and fans run wild with all sorts of theories.

As for the license plate, however, it’s worth noting this particular sequence of letters and numbers is nothing new. It turns out, this license plate has appeared on scooters in GTA 5 since the game launched back in 2013.

Whether anything comes from this teaser, well, we’ll all just have to wait and see. But other recent theories have placed Trailer 2’s arrival around early August, as the next Take-Two Interactive earnings call is scheduled for August 8. Aligning the next wave of GTA 6 hype around an earnings call is certainly one way to leverage the IP in its hottest moment.

For some, this latest round of speculation is a bridge too far. “Jesus Christ… just stop,” one agitated fan said on Reddit. “ The trailer will come out when it comes out. It’s not going to be hidden in some image or social media post or from the previous trailer.”

Others fired back, reminding this player of Rockstar’s penchant for teasing its community in the leadup to new releases.

“Who cares if [they’re] being delusional? There’s nothing wrong with speculating and having fun theories about this, it’s a game,” one player chimed in.

For now, we’re all in the same boat, awaiting the next step on the road to GTA 6. The most-anticipated title of the generation is still on track for its late 2025 release, even with the recent SAG-AFTRA video game actor strike threatening to impact its development.