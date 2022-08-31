Crazy GTA 5 footage shows NPC ‘drunk driver’ cause huge accident

GTA 5 NPCs have demonstrated bizarre AI before, but one fan nearly got taken off the road completely out of the blue by a random in-game ‘drunk driver.’

In a game with a massive open world like GTA 5 with tons of NPCs, there are bound to be times when the AI acts funny.

From dead NPCs coming back to kill players to teleporting law enforcement, GTA fans have experienced tons of strange AI behavior.

Now, one fan who was minding their own business during an in-game mission was nearly taken out by an NPC driver from three lanes away.

GTA 5 NPC causes huge accident

The footage comes from fan_of_super_dudes on the GTAonline subreddit, who posted a video with the caption “NPC’s definitely don’t aim for us…”

The video shows the player in question in the middle of a heist for Lester Crest. The player is simply driving down the highway with no sudden swerves, no shooting, and no erratic behavior.

All of a sudden, an NPC driving in oncoming traffic crosses the barrier, drives through two lanes of traffic, and clips the player’s car.

The impact of the NPC’s vehicle nearly sends the GTA fan’s car down a rocky hill and onto the beach below, but the player luckily steadied the car in time.

This is far from the first time reckless NPC drivers have caused trouble for the GTA community, but players seem to be fed up with them at this point.

“This may be the most aggravating thing to me In this game. I’ll deal with MK2 griefers every day over NPCs intentionally f**king up my leisure cruises or grinding,” said user Adept_Cat_9135.

Another user -Gir challenged those who don’t believe NPCs have it out for players and said: “Debunk this one naysayer’s, OP was in the farthest lane possible from the other drivers, no gunfire nothing going on other than a casual drive.”

Though not an overly common occurrences, GTA Online players apparently need to remain vigilant of wild NPCs when driving the streets of Los Santos.