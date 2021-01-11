Clever GTA Online trick makes Cayo Perico heist casino prep much easier - Dexerto

GTA Online players have got a neat trick that makes light work of the security code prep mission for the Cayo Perico heist, and it even involves using the new submarine.

The Cayo Perico heist has been available for almost a month, giving Grand Theft Auto Online players the chance to complete it a few times as well as figuring out secrets, the best strategies to save time, and a whole lot more.

For the most part, players have focused on finding advantages and secrets during the heist itself – like finding two rare weapons, as well as the opportunity to grab gold as loot in single-player heists. Though, there have also been new techniques for the different prep missions.

That includes the security code prep mission where you have to take down El Rubio’s security in the Diamond Casino.

Getting away from the casino after taking down El Rubio’s key security members can be a little tricky. If you’ve done it right, police will swarm on your location, and you could find yourself in an all-out war with them.

However, you don’t need to do so. As Reddit user GroundbreakingIron4 points out, if you park your Kostaka submarine by the NOOSE headquarters – off the east coast of Los Santos – complete the mission, and then blow yourself up before exiting, you’ll be teleported to the NOOSE HQ.

As long as you’ve secured the codes, dying won’t result in a fail. You can simply take yourself out and avoid having to fight through the last few security guards, and police backup, while trying to escape.

Park your submarine off the east coast, near the NOOSE HQ Go to the Casino for the security code prep mission Fight through the guards to get to the head of security Take him down and secure the codes Blow yourself up with explosives You’ll have completed the prep mission!

Though, if you don’t fancy doing that, there are other ways to get around fighting with the police. As user aidanj97 also notes, if you allow the security guards to kill you after you’ve got the codes, you’ll spawn away from the casino with the job done.

The explosives route, does, save a little bit of time seeing as you don’t have to walk towards the waiting guards after getting the codes, but it’s not a game-changer. Either way, these tricks will save you some hassle.