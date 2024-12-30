Clearer version of first GTA 6 trailer reveals never-before-seen details

A newly found upload of the original GTA 6 trailer shows just how impressive the game’s graphics could be as fans spot never-before-seen details.

Content-starved GTA fans have been eagerly awaiting any shred of news regarding the next installment in Rockstar’s landmark franchise. Things have been so quiet since the initial trailer for GTA 6 leaked in December 2023 that prospective players have started to go a little stir-crazy.

Those hoping for a new trailer have been searching for signs on the moon, in Christmas gifts, and in the number 27. Unfortunately, Rockstar dashed hopes of more news in 2024 with a disappointing social media post.

As a consolation prize of sorts, a newly discovered upload of that first GTA 6 trailer has been making the rounds, and thanks to a lack of YouTube and X compression viewers have actually discovered new details in this particular version.

First GTA 6 trailer hid even more detail than we thought

The trailer is an official upload posted to Chinese social media site Bili Bili and was first brought to wider attention by X user takeshi_no_uta. Players have been pouring over this clearer version of the original GTA 6 trailer and thanks to the video’s higher bitrate, they’ve discovered a bunch of graphical details that weren’t present in the original.

Digging through the minutia of this new upload, GTA fans have pointed out nitty gritty inclusions like stretch marks on NPCs, visible arm hair, and more realistic textures in interiors to name a few. It’s an impressive new look at the potential level of detail we can expect in GTA 6 but it’s been hard for players to get excited after not receiving a second trailer in 2024.

“No way we got GTA VI Trailer 1 remaster before Trailer 2,” one user joked on X. Many other players made similar quips in order to cope with the slow pace at which Rockstar is releasing (or not releasing) info about the game.

While it’s not the GTA 6 trailer fans were hoping for in 2024, this new version is definitely the definitive way to go over the original preview. As for when we’ll actually get a new trailer for the game, that’s anybody’s guess.