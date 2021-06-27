Bigger & cooler explosions in GTA 6? Rockstar job listing causes speculation

A job listing recently posted by Rockstar Games has triggered speculation that the physics engine for Grand Theft Auto 6 could be the one that takes explosions to the next level.

While it is still a mystery when, or even if, Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6, fans of the games are still anticipating any news surrounding the next installment in the open-world series.

Now, a new job listing has been spotted on the Rockstar Games careers page, which is alluding to a new role that could be one of the vital ones for the development of GTA 6.

This could also mean the next potential game in the series is going to incorporate some of the next-level physics we’ve already seen previewed in other titles such as Battlefield 2042.

New Rockstar Games job posting

First spotted by GTAVInewz, Rockstar has posted a new job advertisement looking for “VFX Pipeline Programmers”, and the listing notes the following in regards to the role.

“Rockstar New England is seeking a Visual Effects (VFX) Pipeline Programmer to join our development team in Andover, MA. The ideal candidate will be talented, technically precise, and passionate about making explosions look cool.”

Rockstar is looking for VFX Pipeline Programmer who is interested in making e͟x͟p͟l͟o͟s͟i͟o͟n͟s͟ look cool. VFX Pipeline programmers have responsibility of doing what the image has below. Imagine firing an RPG in GTA 6 and the building parts fall off. Would be cool!#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/cuyvOCGQMl — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) June 27, 2021

With GTA V releasing back in 2013, a large portion of the game’s mechanics and the engine used within the game are getting a bit outdated compared to some games we seeing come out nowadays. As we mentioned this is more than evident in the recently revealed Battlefield 2042, which features some next-level destruction all over the map.

As of now, there is still no timeline for when GTA 6 will release worldwide, and we still do not even know when the game is even going to be announced. But, this doesn’t mean we can’t be excited about the sequel, and it should be interesting to see the destination Rockstar takes us to this time.

In the meantime, you can get up to speed with everything you need to know surrounding GTA 6 with our hub here.