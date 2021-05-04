 Best GTA Online weapons, from Up-n-Atomizer to Heavy Sniper - Dexerto
Best GTA Online weapons, from Up-n-Atomizer to Heavy Sniper

Published: 4/May/2021 10:58 Updated: 4/May/2021 11:01

by David Purcell
gta online best weapons list
Rockstar Games

GTA 5 GTA Online

Rockstar Games have added loads of pistols, assault rifles, submachine guns and even alien weapons to GTA 5 over the years – but which should you buy? Our list of best GTA Online weapons should help you decide. 

Grand Theft Auto V has been available on all sorts of consoles so far – releasing on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 – but in 2021, fans can jump into the action on their Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles. Games out for this long usually get a bit stale, but Rockstar’s is far from it.

Whether it be the incredible Diamond Casino heist update from July 2019, or even more recently with the expansion of Cayo Perico, millions of players are still diving into GTA Online on the regular.

With that, comes the inevitable existence of griefers trying to take you down in online games. However, with just a quick trip to Ammu-Nation and the right tip off, you’ll easily be able to blast away any enemies coming your way. So, let’s dive into the best weapons in GTA Online.

GTA Online best weapons 

GTA Online leak next-gen consoles
Rockstar Games
Wielding the right weapon in GTA Online is crucial, but some of the best will cost you.

Pump Shotgun

Price: $3,500

GTA Online pump shotgun
Rockstar Games
The Pump Shotgun in GTA Online.

Assault Shotgun

Price: $10,000

GTA Online assault shotgun
Rockstar Games
Assault Shotgun in GTA 5? Yessir, it’s one of the best GTA Online weapons.

Up-n-Atomizer

Price: $399,000

up n atomizer in gta
Rockstar Games
The alien weapons are popular, but expensive in GTA.

Heavy Sniper MKII

Price: $165,375

Heavy Sniper MKII gta online
Rockstar Games
The Heavy Sniper is a belter in GTA Online.

AP Pistol

Price: $5,000

ap pistol gta online
Rockstar Games
It’s all about speed with the AP Pistol.

Heavy Revolver MK II

Price: $99,000

Heavy revolver gta
Rockstar Games
The Heavy Revolver packs a punch as one of the best GTA Online weapons.

Special Carbine

Price: $14,750

special carbine gta 5
Rockstar Games
Special Carbine players know how powerful this thing is.

Advanced Rifle

Price: $14,250

advanced rifle grand theft auto 5
Rockstar Games
Advanced Rifles may not be expensive, but that doesn’t matter.

Combat MG MKIII

Price: $119,000

Combat MG Mk II gta
Rockstar Games
This is one of the best GTA Online weapons.

Homing Launcher

Price: $75,000

homing launcher gta
Rockstar Games
The Homing Launcher is perfect for getting under somebody else’s skin,

Railgun

Price: $250,000

railgun gta
Rockstar Games
The Railgun might look weird, but it will blow enemies away in a heartbeat.

If you grab yourself any of the best GTA Online weapons on this list next time you visit Ammu-Nation, you will be in a great place next time a griefer comes along. Some are better than others depending on the situation – for example a Homing Launcher is ideal against enemies in vehicles – though from close range there’s nothing like splatting somebody with an Up-n-Atomizer.

