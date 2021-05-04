Best GTA Online weapons, from Up-n-Atomizer to Heavy Sniper - Dexerto

Rockstar Games have added loads of pistols, assault rifles, submachine guns and even alien weapons to GTA 5 over the years – but which should you buy? Our list of best GTA Online weapons should help you decide.

Grand Theft Auto V has been available on all sorts of consoles so far – releasing on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 – but in 2021, fans can jump into the action on their Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles. Games out for this long usually get a bit stale, but Rockstar’s is far from it.

Whether it be the incredible Diamond Casino heist update from July 2019, or even more recently with the expansion of Cayo Perico, millions of players are still diving into GTA Online on the regular.

With that, comes the inevitable existence of griefers trying to take you down in online games. However, with just a quick trip to Ammu-Nation and the right tip off, you’ll easily be able to blast away any enemies coming your way. So, let’s dive into the best weapons in GTA Online.

GTA Online best weapons

Pump Shotgun

Price: $3,500

Assault Shotgun

Price: $10,000

Up-n-Atomizer

Price: $399,000

Heavy Sniper MKII

Price: $165,375

AP Pistol

Price: $5,000

Heavy Revolver MK II

Price: $99,000

Special Carbine

Price: $14,750

Advanced Rifle

Price: $14,250

Combat MG MKIII

Price: $119,000

Homing Launcher

Price: $75,000

Railgun

Price: $250,000

If you grab yourself any of the best GTA Online weapons on this list next time you visit Ammu-Nation, you will be in a great place next time a griefer comes along. Some are better than others depending on the situation – for example a Homing Launcher is ideal against enemies in vehicles – though from close range there’s nothing like splatting somebody with an Up-n-Atomizer.

