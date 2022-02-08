Asmongold returns to main Twitch channel with big GTA RP promise

Twitch star Asmongold has finally returned to streaming on his main channel and he’s already made a big promise to his viewers: he will be trying out GTA RP very soon.

The streamer had taken some time away from his primary channel, admitting that he needed some time to himself following the passing of his Mother in October 2021.

Since then, he has been more active on his second Twitch channel, zackrawrr, with fans eagerly anticipating his return.

On February 8 – with over 240,000 people in the chat – they got their wish as he returned for Lost Ark’s early access launch. Though, it’s not just Lost Ark that’s on his immediate radar.

Asmongold returns to main Twitch channel

There had been rumors that he could soon be entering the GTA RP community, and this isn’t the first time Asmon has addressed the speculation directly.

On January 29, the streaming star admitted that he expected the roleplaying mod to have died off previously.

That said, with it seemingly sticking around for the long haul – or at least until (the now confirmed) GTA 6 comes out – it appears he’s more committed than ever to giving it a try.

Over a week later, he’s made a stronger pledge to his community. He said: “I made a promise to a certain paladin – to a certain FBI officer, actually I believe now, that I will try GTA RP.”

What his character will be named or look like remains to be seen. However, he did give some indication about how he expects his future GTA RP streams to go down, likely on the NoPixel server.

He added: “I think I’m going to make an ass out of myself. I think I’m going to be an absolute fool – a complete idiot,” before stating that he can’t actually do roleplay very well.

Soon enough, Twitch viewers will be able to give their own verdict too… Because Asmongold is coming.