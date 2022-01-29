Asmongold explains why he’s finally been “forced” into joining GTA RP

Twitch star Asmongold is finally going to give GTA RP a whirl on-stream despite not being the biggest fan of the multiplayer mod at first.

At the start of 2021, GTA RP made a massive return to the forefront of Twitch following the 3.0 update to the popular NoPixel server. Many big variety streamers jumped in during the initial wave of hype, but moved on to something else fairly quickly.

Despite that, some huge names – like xQc, despite his repeated bans – have stuck around and continued to make the multiplayer mod a massive hit.

Given that the hype has stuck around and surpassed his initial expectations, Asmongold is finally going to buckle and join the wild world of GTA RP.

During his January 28 stream, the MMO streamer confirmed that he’d be dipping his toe into GTA RP before long because it hasn’t died off like he thought it would.

“I thought it would die pretty fast. I never really gave a f**k about trying it, but, somehow it just won’t die,” Asmongold said. “It won’t f**king die. And so, I am now forced to try it because everybody I know has played this. Everybody I know is into it, I’m just going to see what it’s like.”

Asmon also noted that while he has been streaming on his ZachRawrr back-up account, he’ll wait until he returns to his main stream before he hops into GTA RP.

As he also noted, plenty of his pals are big in the world of NoPixel – including McConnell, who plays the popular ‘Bench Guy’ character.

Asmongold will have plenty of people to show him the ropes, but just how long he sticks around for remains to be seen. Who knows, he might catch the RP bug and stick around for quite some time.