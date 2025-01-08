Another Rockstar employee just gave us further GTA 6 release hint

Another Rockstar Games employee has provided insight into GTA 6’s release amid rumors of a potential delay.

It’s been well over a year since Rockstar Games revealed the first look at GTA 6, confirming the long-rumored return to Vice City and a story about Jason and Lucia. However, they’ve gone silent ever since then.

In that reveal, Rockstar confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto would be released at the back end of 2025. There was no concrete date, just the mention of the holiday 2025 window. However, the silence has only given GTA fans headaches as they demand more information.

Article continues after ad

The iconic game devs had reportedly missed “multiple deadlines” amid a “significant” revamp of the follow-up to GTA Online. That report came from Jason Schreier, who also said that he wouldn’t be shocked if the game’s release slipped into 2026.

2025 still mentioned as GTA 6 release by Rockstar

Schreier’s mention of 2026 has only added to the worries of some fans who are concerned about a potential delay.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar have not mentioned a change to the release window yet, with some employees casting doubt on the rumored delay. Now another has joined in with that.

Article continues after ad

Eilidh MacInnes, a Talent Acquisition Specialist at Rockstar North, posted a similar message on LinkedIn about the devs having “exciting” job openings. At the bottom of that post is the GTA 6 artwork with “coming 2025” on it.

Screenshot via LinkedIn/Dexerto GTA 6 artwork still saying coming 2025.

Even though the posts have been coming from recruiters, if Rockstar were to stop mentioning 2025 in their content then that would set alarm bells ringing.

The fact that they continue to mention 2025 means that no decision has been made yet. However, former GTA developer Obbe Vermeij has already stated that the team wouldn’t know until around May 2025 if it needed a delay. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.