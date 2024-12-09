All vehicles coming in GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update

GTA Online’s Agents of Sabotage update is almost here, and there will be a handful of new vehicles for you to splash the cash on. Here’s what we know.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 being Rockstar Games’ main focus at the minute, plenty of GTA Online fans questioned if there would be a December update this year. The annual holiday patch typically brings some big changes to the game. And, of course, there are free presents too.

Article continues after ad

Well, Rockstar eased those worries when they confirmed the Agents of Sabotage update. As the name suggests, this update is all about espionage and being sneaky. There will be big jobs in store, as well as some high-tech equipment to use.

Of course, with it being a new update, we can expect some new vehicles too. It wouldn’t be a big GTA Online update without one.

As for what we’re getting in the new update, so far, only six vehicles have been spotted in the teaser trailer and screenshots.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

These are as follows:

Bravado Banshee GTS

Coquette D10 Interceptor

Dinka Accord

Jester RR wide-body

FIB Terrorbyte

HVY Scarab

Fans will also be able to use the Police Predator providing they complete the community heist challenge of stealing $20 trillion.

On top of that, SI has also revealed that there will be a new garage space to use. This will come as a part of the new Darnell Bros Garment Factory property.

Just how many cars you’ll be able to store here, however, is unconfirmed as of yet. Though, we’re expecting it to be between eight and ten.

Article continues after ad

This is likely the last major update for GTA Online before the GTA 6 hype kicks into overdrive. So, we’re expecting Rockstar to go a bit balls to the wall with some new cars that they’ve been holding back on.

Once they’re all confirmed, we’ll update this article with prices and where you’ll be able to buy them. So, make sure you check back when Agents of Sabotage goes live.