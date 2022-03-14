All new GTA Online next-gen exclusive vehicles & prices

Grand Theft Auto Online’s next-gen update is finally here, and Rockstar has added some exclusive cars for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners. So, here’s what you need to know.

When Sony and Microsoft both announced their next generation of consoles, it didn’t take the Grand Theft Auto community long to make quips about seeing GTA 5 on a third generation of systems.

It didn’t take long at all for those jokes to become reality, as Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA 5 and GTA Online would both be getting some love on the new consoles in the form of visual upgrades and a bit of new content.

When it comes to GTA Online, that new content comes in the form of vehicle upgrades, new mechanics, and even a handful of new cars that are exclusive to the next-gen update.

Legendary Motorsport

That’s right, with the GTA Online next-gen update finally out, players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S can spend their hard-earned virtual cash on some new rides.

As it stands, on March 14, only five new cars have been added to the mix – with each of the in-game car websites receiving at least one new exclusive vehicle.

In the case of Legendary Motorsport, there are two new cars to purchase, which are the Coil Cyclone II and the Pfister Astron Custom. Though, neither of them come particularly cheap.

Coil Cyclone II – $2,250,000

Pfister Astron Custom – $1,720,000

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Similarly, Southern San Andreas Super Autos has also got two new cars in stock in the form of the Imponte Arbiter GT and Karin S95.

Again, both cars have price tags well into the million-dollar range but they’re a solid way to flex that you’re playing on the next-gen update.

Imponte Arbiter GT – $1,580,000

Karin S95 – $1,995,000

Warstock Cache & Carry

The most expensive of the new cars – Weaponized Ignus – however, is listed on Warstock Cache & Carry, and is the website’s only new vehicle to date.

If you’ve got the cash, it’ll set you back over $3,000,000 but as the ‘weaponized’ name suggests, it’ll do some serious damage to anyone you come across in Los Santos.

Weaponized Ignus – $3,245,000

As ever with GTA Online, it is very likely that Rockstar will start drip-feeding more vehicles out as a part of the next-gen update.

Just when that’ll be, however, remains to be seen. But, keep checking back as we’ll keep this page updated once the new cars hit the stores.