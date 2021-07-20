All Media Stick locations for GTA Online’s new music player

A brand new collectible has appeared in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC. They’re called media sticks, and they’ll get you access to some sweet rewards.

GTA Online is absolutely filled with collectibles for dedicated players to hunt for across Los Santos, such as Playing Cards, Peyote Plants, and of course the Action Figures, of which there are an incredible 100 to find around the map.

Now, there’s something entirely new for you to collect: Media Sticks. Fortunately (or unfortunately, if you like the hunt), there aren’t quite as many of these, so collecting them shouldn’t actually take you too long if you know where to look.

Advertisement

To help you complete this Los Santos Tuners mini-challenge in no time at all, we’ve put together a guide to finding each Media Stick across the Los Santos map, as well as the rewards you’ll get for doing so.

GTA Online Media Sticks locations

Here are the locations of all four Media Sticks that can be found in GTA Online:

On Tony’s Desk in the Nightclub office.

office. In the Arcade on the bar, opposite the cash register.

on the bar, opposite the cash register. On a table on the roof terrace of the Casino .

. On a table next to the mod shop area at the Car Meet Warehouse.

The first Media Stick can be found by visiting the Nightclub and searching Tony’s Desk in the office. The second can be found on the Arcade bar. If you don’t own an Arcade yourself, you can simply go into another player’s Arcade.

Advertisement

To find the third Media Stick, you’ll need to head to the Casino and go up to the roof terrace. It’s on a table. The fourth and final Media Stick can be found at the new Car Meet Warehouse, on a table near the customization area.

Collecting each Media Stick in GTA Online will unlock a new EP for you to listen to in the Media Player while in your car. These are the Violet EP, the Green EP, the Blue EP, and the Black EP.

GTA Online Media Sticks rewards

These are the rewards you’ll get for collecting all four Media Sticks in GTA Online:

Advertisement

Four EPs.

A special bonus mix.

CircoLoco Tee.

As you can see, it’s not just new music for your Media Player you’ll get as a reward. You can also earn yourself a bonus mix and a t-shirt from CircoLoco Records – Rockstar’s record label – if you manage to collect all four of the Media Sticks hidden across Los Santos.

The CircoLoco Tee will appear in your wardrobe under Tops and Labels. It’s nothing fancy, just a grey t-shirt with a pink logo on it, but it’s another free item to add to your collection – and will show off your status as a completionist.

For more guides and the latest news and leaks, make sure you visit our dedicated GTA home page.