All GTA Online Yuanbao locations for Lunar New Year collectibles & $200k reward

Grand Theft Auto Online has a brand-new collectible to celebrate the Lunar New Year – Yuanbao. Here’s where you can find all 36 pieces and get the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit.

Over the last decade, Rockstar Games have been known to celebrate real-world holidays in GTA Online. You can always pen a new update into your calendar when Valentine’s Day, Christmas, and Halloween roll around.

At times, these holiday celebrations offer nothing more than some free gifts. Others, though, provide new content like weapons and daily collectibles.

Lunar New Year, typically, falls into the second part of that and 2025 is no different as the previously leaked Yuanbao collectible is now live.

Where to find Yuanbao collectibles in GTA Online

Yuanbao – a gold and silver currency that was historically used in China through the Qin and Qing dynasties – is the newest collectible in GTA.

It’s split up into 36 pieces all across Los Santos and the wider San Andreas areas. The majority of those are in the city and across Vinewood. Of course, will have to head up north to Paleto Bay and Sandy Shores to get a few too.

When you’re near a piece, there will be a sound that plays, so you won’t be searching blind. You can check out GTAWeb’s map with every piece’s location below.

GTAWeb Here are all the locations of the Yuanbao collectibles.

Oh, you can also use the new collectible scanner on the Terrorbyte too.

Yuanbao collectible rewards

When you pick up a Yuanbao piece, you’ll be rewarded with $888 and 888 GTA RP. This, of course, is related to 8 being a lucky number in China.

When you’ve got them all, though, the final piece will give you $88,888. That is a total of $119,968 and 31,968 in GTA RP.

You will also get the stylish Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit too.

GTA Online character in red and gold Gold-Snake Santo Capra Outfit.

This isn’t the only free piece of clothing you’ll get to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Just for logging into GTA Online, you’ll unlock the Black Snake Yogarishima Outfit, Red Serpent Leather Jacket, Snake Soul Pendant, Snake King Pendant, Red Snake Soul Cap, and Gray Snake King Cap.

So, go upgrade your wardrobe.