All GTA Online vehicle price changes (April 2023)

Rockstar Games have finally made a number of price changes to popular vehicles in GTA Online, and it’s bad news if you haven’t already bought an Oppressor Mk II.

Over the last few months, Rockstar Games have been making some changes to GTA Online – some subtle, some big – as they try to bring a bit of freshness to Los Santos. These changes have ranged from just graphical improvement to brand-new missions.

They’ve also targeted vehicles a little bit too, adjusting the speed of some long-standing favorites while also adding new ones alongside fresh updates.

On top of that, Rockstar stated in early April that they would also be considering some price changes for vehicles, which would include the powerful Oppressor Mk II – the weapon of choice for trolls in public lobbies.

GTA Online vehicle price changes (April 2023)

Well, after a short period of waiting, these changes have now come into play, as 16 vehicles – some cars, some airplanes, and helicopters – have had their prices adjusted.

Some of these, including the Oppressor Mk II, have seen their prices rise because they are a bit too powerful in-game. Others, such as the Imponte Ruiner 2000 and RM-10 Bombushka, have seen their prices lowered to make them accessible to more players.

You can see all the changes, which have been made in the April 27 weekly update, below:

Brute Armored Boxville: GTA$1,300,000

Buckingham Akula: GTA$4,500,000

Declasse Granger 3600LX: GTA$2,000,000

Declasse Scramjet: GTA$4,000,000

Dewbauchee Champion: GTA$3,750,000

HVY Chernobog: GTA$1,500,000

Imponte Deluxo: GTA$5,750,000

Imponte Ruiner 2000: GTA$3,750,000

Mammoth Thruster: GTA$2,500,000

Mammoth Tula: GTA$4,100,000

Ocelot Stromberg: GTA$2,500,000

Pegassi Oppressor: GTA$2,750,000

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II: GTA$8,000,000

Pegassi Toreador: GTA$4,250,000

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus: GTA$4,500,000

RM-10 Bombushka: GTA$4,750,000

Rockstar have already said that they’re willing to make further price changes down the line, and haven’t ruled out the fact that the ones listed above could be re-tuned too.

We’ll just have to wait and see if anything becomes so out of hand that they do need to make further changes, though.