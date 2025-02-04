Adin Ross announces ‘game-changing’ GTA 6 RP server but fans are already worried

Adin Ross and FaZe Banks have big plans for GTA 6 and revealed they’ll be starting a massive GTA RP server when the game drops, but one aspect has players concerned.

GTA RP took the streaming world by storm. Using GTA Online, modders were able to transform the world of Los Santos into their own roleplaying playground, completely changing how Grand Theft Auto is played.

With GTA 6 still slated to arrive on consoles in Fall 2025 with a PC release to likely follow, many have already begun to anticipate what RP will look like in VI’s version of GTA Online.

Well, Kick star Adin Ross and FaZe Banks are already plotting their own GTA VI RP server where players can make money by participating, but fans don’t think Rockstar will be on board.

Adin Ross plots crypto feature for GTA 6 RP server

During a Kick stream with FaZe Banks, he and Adin outlined how their GTA 6 RP server could be connected to a crypto coin.

“When GTA 6 drops, we’re gonna make the biggest server together,” Ross explained. “We’re gonna do the best sh*t ever and I promise you, it’s going to be completely crypto.”

According to Ross, implementing crypto into GTA RP will “change the game,” especially because Rockstar brought in the devs behind FiveM – the biggest GTA RP platform.

“It’s gonna be all RP. I’ll have the best and biggest server, I promise you I will and we’re going to put a lot of money into it,” he added.

However, fans have pointed out that Rockstar prohibits “the use of cryptocurrencies or crypto assets” in RP servers.

“Fake gamers looking to make a buck while having no idea what they’re talking about, disgusting,” one blasted.

“Bruh once Rockstar reads this, sh*t that ain’t never happening,” another chimed in.

“These guys know absolutely nothing about GTA 6 man,” someone else added.

We’re going to have to see exactly what Rockstar has planned for GTA 6 Online and if Adin’s idea can get off the ground without any legal issues.

As GTA 6 approaches in just a few months, it shouldn’t be long until the developers finally reveal more info and just what players can expect from the next iteration of GTA Online and its RP capabilities.