Adept slams xQc fans celebrating NoPixel GTA RP ban - Dexerto

Twitch star Adept has hit out at the pocket of xQc fans who are happy that he’s been banned from NoPixel’s GTA RP server just because they don’t enjoy it.

After toeing, and eventually crossing a few lines, xQc was slapped with his fifth ban from NoPixel’s GTA RP server on May 23, but this time it looks as if he’s gone for good.

The Canadian streamer had brought plenty of eyes to the server and GTA RP as a whole, but many of his interactions, especially with the police, caused headaches and often got pretty heated.

Some streamers, like Summit1g, want him to make a return at some point but focus on his cop character and stay away from the criminal life. Some fans don’t want him to go back and have even celebrated his ban, which is something Adept isn’t best pleased with.

Following xQc’s ban, Adept hit out at those viewers who were actually happy that he got banned, just because they didn’t enjoy the content and wanted him to do something else.

“I think it’s absolute f**king dog s**t trash that there are people a part of X’s community that are happy that he got banned,” she started. “I think that is some fake love, weirdo s**t, that is probably due to weird-ass, underlying reasons and the fact that like ‘oh he’s not playing the things that I want him to play and the way I want him to play them, so I’m happy he doesn’t get to play them anymore.’

“Go f**k yourselves if you can hear this, that is some straight-up dog s**t trash and it’s 100% weird as f**k.”

Obviously, not every xQc fan will be happy that he’s no longer on NoPixel, because he did plenty of entertaining moments.

He’s apologized for what happened in the lead-up to his ban, and while it’s labeled a permanent ban, we’ll have to wait and see if he gets another chance in the future.