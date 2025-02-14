A mysterious high-budget GTA 6 movie is being filmed in Florida

A high-budget GTA 6 movie has been spotted being filmed in Tampa, Florida, sparking some speculation about Rockstar’s involvement.

GTA 6 is still slated to release in Fall 2025, but Rockstar has remained mum on information about the game one year after the first trailer debuted in December 2023.

While fans are still eagerly awaiting the second trailer, gameplay details and what to expect from the next version of GTA Online, it seems like something Grand Theft Auto-related is in the works.

Footage of a movie crew in Tampa, Florida has surfaced, with one of the actors bearing a striking resemblance to Jason from GTA 6. To make things even more intriguing, this project appears to have some big funding behind it, further adding to its mystique.

GTA 6 film crew spotted in Tampa

In a post on Reddit, a user by the name of ‘Loganzuloaga’ shared footage of a street in Tampa being shut down for the movie.

The clip shows a group of actors crossing the street while a lime green McLaren pulls up and comes to a stop.

In another post, a man dressed like Jason from the infamous GTA 6 leaks could be seen wielding a gun while walking through the downtown area.

Tampa Bay citizens shared their own encounters with the crew, including an email claiming that Water Street was shut down for a “short film” that has a simulated carjacking. Others posted screenshots of a cop car and “dead” police officers.

Meanwhile, Film Tampa Bay teased the project on Instagram, showing a police shootout with a car being blown up.

Furthermore, Jason Blount, the founder of Tesla Bay Mod Shop, revealed he’s involved with the production and even lent some Cybertrucks to it.

“Cybertruck police shootout was insane last night,” he captioned an Instagram story, revealing that he was with the stunt team until 1AM.

With GTA 6 taking place in Florida, there is a possibility that Rockstar is involved in this project, but it’s still too early to say. That hasn’t stopped many in the area from sharing their thoughts, believing Rockstar is connected.

In any case, with such a big budget, and a clear GTA inspiration, GTA 6 fans should keep a close eye on this for any further developments, especially as VI’s release inches closer.