8-year-old “borrows” fighter jet in GTA Online and it ends in disaster

A youngster took another player’s fighter jet in GTA Online, leading to explosive and disastrous results.

They say never work with children or animals, which sometimes seems a little mean, but GTA Online player DORM12 found this out the hard way when an 8-year-old player made off with his fighter jet.

The jet belonged to DORM12, who uploaded the hilarious video to Reddit under the headline “This is why you don’t give an 8-year-old a jet…”

It appears that the user was okay with the kid borrowing his jet, as he can be seen in the foreground watching them commandeer it. However, things take a turn for the worst once the jet takes off.

Explosive results in GTA Online

No sooner does the eight-year-old Maverick-wannabe fold the landing wheels, they lose control of the fighter jet, and it plummets back down to Earth – exploding on impact.

The final shot is of DORM12 watching helplessly as the game encourages him to contact Mors Mutual Insurance to replace his military-grade jet. This is indeed why you don’t give an 8-year-old a fighter jet, or perhaps a copy of GTA 5.

Of course, anyone who’s familiar with GTA online will know fighter jets cost a ridiculous amount of credits. A P-996 LAZER is especially expensive, costing around $6,500,000.

Therefore, letting an 8-year-old “borrow’ such a pricey plane was always bound to be risky. Hopefully, DORM 12 will be able to have it replaced using their in-game insurance.

We imagine they’ll not make this same mistake again. If so, they may need to resort to this stunt to eliminate future jet griefers, whatever their age.