Yae Miko revealed in Genshin Impact: Release date, banner, abilities, more

Yae Miko is finally coming to Genshin Impact as a playable character. The five-star Electro Catalyst user has already played a big part in Inazuman lore, and now players can wield her powers. Here’s what we know about Yae Miko’s abilities, release date, banner, and more.

It was only a matter of time until the Chief Priestess of the Grand Narutaki Shrine was added to Genshin Impact as a playable character, and now Yae Miko is finally here.

The close friend of Raiden Shogun is set to join the game’s roster as a five-star Electro Catalyst with great synergies with the Inazuman deity. However, she also has a deep, hundreds-year-old story to herself.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know about Yae Miko’s arrival in Genshin Impact, including her all-important Version 2.5 release date, abilities, banner, and more.

Contents

Yae Miko release date in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko will finally be hitting Genshin Impact live servers on Version 2.5. The update goes live on February 16, 2022.

She will be released on the same day as part of the Phase 1 banner in the update.

Yae Miko abilities in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko utilizes the Electro element in Genshin Impact, striking foes down with lightning thanks to her abilities. Her Normal Attacks are a basic three-hit combo, although she can also do a bigger Charged Attack at the cost of some stamina. Both do Electro damage.

Advertisement

Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill, Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura, lets her dash around the battlefield, dropping Sesshou Sakura totems. These can be activated with her Elemental Burst, Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin, dropping massive thunderbolts that deal big Electro damage. You want to make sure all three of your Sakuras are out too, as using your Burst will reset the cooldown on each charge.

Read More: Genshin Impact leak reveals upcoming Diluc and Fischl skins

Her kit overall provides great AOE damage which can be combined with other units like Raiden Shogun or Kazuha to decimate enemies in the blink of an eye.

Yae Miko weapon in Genshin Impact

As we mentioned at the top, Yae Miko is a Catalyst user. She harnesses the magical power of Electro to thrash out plenty of DPS.

Advertisement

However, you can maximize this with her special Kagura’s Verity weapon, which synergizes perfectly with her three-stack Skill. After using an Elemental Skill, your DMG will increase by 12% for 12 seconds. Once you hit three stacks, you gain a bonus 12% — up to 48%.

This weapon will be available on a weapon banner running alongside Yae Miko’s character banner in Genshin Impact Version 2.5.

Yae Miko banner in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko will headline the first banner in Genshin Impact Version 2.5, named Everbloom Violet. There’ll be a selection of four-star characters given a boost alongside her.

While miHoYo hasn’t confirmed the exact selection yet, you can expect Inazuman characters to take priority, so keep an eye out for Gorou, Kujou Sara, Sayu, and Thoma.

Advertisement

Yae Miko Genshin Impact character trailer

Yae Miko’s official character trailer isn’t out yet in Genshin Impact — that’ll go live when she drops in Version 2.5. However, for now, we get a good look at the shrine maiden in the update trailer.

It shows Inazumans praying towards the Grand Narutaki Shrine with Yae Miko absorbing their wishes and putting it into use on the battlefield. However, exact combos don’t really get a look in — so keep an eye out for those.

Yae Miko story in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko is known for her kindness and has an air of mystery surrounding her. The pink-haired priestess is also an “old friend” of Morax and a close friend to Raiden Shogun.

Advertisement

Read More: Genshin Impact leak reveals first look at Dendro character

When she isn’t busy carrying out her many duties at the Grand Narukami Shrine, the Electro character can often be found discussing matters with the Electro Archon. Yae Miko’s story quest will likely delve deeper into this relationship.

Yae Miko voice actor

Yae Miko shares the same voice actors as Honkai Impact 3rd’s very own Yae Sakura, with Chinese and Japanese VAs Ayane Sakura and Mingya Du respectively reprising their roles. Her English voice actor, Ratana, has previously appeared in Fire Emblem titles and Legends of Runeterra.

You can find the full list of Yae Miko’s voice actors below.

English VA: Ratana

Ratana Chinese VA: Mingya Du

Japanese VA: Ayane Sakura

Korean VA: Moon Yoo-jeong

For now, that’s all the information we have on Yae Miko. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides:

Best Genshin Impact characters | How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates