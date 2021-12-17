Yae Miko banner in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

The Yae Miko banner will arrive in Genshin Impact soon, giving travelers the opportunity to add Inazuma’s Grand Narukami Shrine priestess to their team. Find out everything you need to know about Yae Miko’s release date and 4-star characters ahead of her debut.

Yae Miko is one of the most highly anticipated 5-star banner releases in Genshin Impact and will join the game’s roster of Inazuma characters. As the chief priestess of the region’s Grand Narukami Shrine, Yae Miko is known for her kindness and intelligent personality.

When she isn’t busy carrying out her many duties at the Shrine, the Electro character can often be found discussing matters with Raiden Shogun. Yae Miko’s longstanding connection with the Electro Archon has given her unique insights into the mysteries that surround Inazuma.

Whether you’re aiming to save up Primogems for Yae Miko’s banner or just wish to know when she releases, then our Genshin Impact’s Yae Miko banner hub has you covered.

Contents

Yae Miko banner release date in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko’s banner release date has yet to be officially revealed by miHoYo, but a number of Genshin Impact leakers have speculated that she could be available in the 2.5 update. This means the 5-star Electro could run alongside both Kazuha and Radien Shogun during their rerun banners.

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update is currently expected to release in February, with the 2.4 update speculated to run from January 5 to February 15. With this release schedule in mind, it appears travelers have plenty of time to save those all-important Primogems.

Yae Miko banner 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will appear in the Yae Miko banner, but miHoYo will reveal these characters when we get closer to his official release date. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear any new information, so make sure you bookmark this page.

For now, that’s all the information we have on the upcoming Yae Miko banner. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides:

