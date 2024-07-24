Xilonen in Genshin Impact: Leaks and everything we know

Here is what leakers have revealed about Xilonen, the next Geo character in Genshin Impact, who is expected to be released alongside Natlan.

On July 20, 2024, HoYoverse announced that a plethora of characters will become playable once the Natlan patch cycle starts rolling. Among them, is Xilonen.

Based on the trailer’s information, Xilonen is confirmed to be a Geo female unit similar to Navia. However, leakers recently revealed information surrounding her kit through the Genshin Impact 5.0 beta version.

If you are interested in Xilonen and want to learn about her beforehand, we have you covered.

It is vital to mention that even though the leaker is quite reliable and has a good track record, you should take the information with a grain of salt until the developer officially confirms it.

No, Xilonen does not have a release date yet.

However, leaks suggest that she will become playable in the first couple of patches of Natlan’s update cycle.

Xilonen element and weapon

HoYoverse Xilonen is one of the most hyped units from Natlan.

Xilonen is a Geo unit, as confirmed by the official trailer released by HoYoverse. Leaks also suggest she will be a sword user like Keqing.

Xilonen abilities

Here is what leaks have to say about Xilonen’s kit in Genshin Impact:

Normal Attack

Perform up to 5 rapid strikes

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes

Upon hitting an enemy, the target enemy will lose gravity for a while. This can be triggered once every 6 seconds.

Passive Talent

Records the number of Pyro, Hydro, Electro, and Cryo characters in the team

Records the number of Geo and non-Geo characters in the team

Provides buffs according to these numbers

Elemental Skill

Enters the Nightsoul’s Blessing State as a Leopard spirit, during which she can move quickly. Using Elemental Skill again will exit this state.

Nightsoul initially has a 6 seconds cooldown. Hitting an enemy within this state has 2 second cooldown. If the cooldown reaches 12 seconds, will exit Nightsoul and enter an Enhanced state lasting 2 seconds.

The countdown will pause while climbing.

Elemental Burst

Unleash her Leopard Spirit onto the field, lasting for 9.3 seconds.

The Leopard Spirit is attached to the active character and provides buffs according to the number of Pyro, Hydro, Electro, Cryo, and Geo characters in the team.

