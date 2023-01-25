Where to find Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact: All Noctilucous Jade locations recipes & how to farm

Genshin Impact Noctilucous Jade locations can be found across the world of Teyvat, but knowing exactly where to farm them can save you a lot of time and effort. Here’s every Noctilucous Jade locations location and how you can farm them.

Noctilucous Jade is a rare mineral in Genshin Impact that Travelers can use to Ascend both Beidou and Yanfei, the Electro and Pyro 4-star characters. This makes Noctilucous Jade an important resource in the game, especially for those who are looking to increase the damage of both units.

So, if you’re wondering where you can get Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact or just wish to farm a lot of them in a short space of time, then you’ll need to find the best Noctilucous Jade farming locations. Fortunately, you won’t need to trek far and wide, as our handy guide outlines where you can get every Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact.

Article continues after ad

Contents

What is Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse Thankfully, this material is a fairly easy find in Genshin Impact.

Noctilucous Jade is a blue mineral that is a local specialty of Liyue. The official in-game description states that they are “A rare mineral that glimmers in the dark. It’s said to be a mutated gemstone condensed from the flourishing elements of the world.”

Where to get Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact

Noctilucous Jade can be found in the following region throughout Teyvat:

Liyue

In Liyue, Noctilucous Jade can be located by destroying Noctilucous Jade nodes with blunt weapon attacks, with the rocks being found inside caves and mines throughout Liyue. The rare minerals inside the rock appear blue in color, which makes them very easy to spot.

Article continues after ad

The best place to farm Noctilucous Jade is in Mingyun Village, which is southwest of Dragonspine. You can find all the Noctilucous Jade locations below:

All Liyue Noctilucous Jade locations

Mingyun Village locations

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Liyue locations

Where to buy Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact

Noctilucous Jade can be purchased from Qiuwei and Shitou, merchants that can be found in Sumeru and Liyue. Travelers can buy the resource for 1,000 Mora each, with up to five being purchasable every three days.

While this may not be the best way to get Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact, it can save you some time trekking through the overworld – provided you have the Mora to spare.

Noctilucous Jade uses in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse Beidou is one of the characters that require this rare mineral.

Noctilucous Jade is used to Ascend Beidou and Yanfei. In fact, Travelers will need to harvest 168 of the item for each character to Ascend them both to their maximum level, so be sure to use this location guide to harvest them all.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s every Genshin Impact Noctilucous Jade location in the game. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact