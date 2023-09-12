Where to find Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact: Map location & crafting recipes

Genshin Impact has many available resources across several regions for players to collect. Here’s where you can find Cor Lapis.

Players will need to gather different items to ascend characters and craft various recipes. Sometimes, resources are specific to a certain region, meaning you can only find them in Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Sumeru, or Fontaine.

For example, Cor Lapis can only be collected in the mountainous regions of Liyue. This local specialty is used to ascend Keqing, Zhongli, and Chongyun.

Article continues after ad

Keep reading to learn how to obtain Cor Lapis and where it can spawn across Liyue in Genshin Impact.

Article continues after ad

Cor Lapis locations on Genshin Impact’s Liyue map

HoYoverse

Thanks to Genshin Impact’s interactive map, every Cor Lapis location in Liyue is marked. Mingyun Village and Mt. Hulao are likely the best locations to find Cor Lapis.

If you walk up Mt. Hulao’s pathway, you’ll notice many Cor Lapis on your journey to the peak. Additionally, Mingyun Village’s mining caves contain the resource.

Article continues after ad

To easily gather Cor Lapis, you must hit the rock with a Claymore user like Diluc or Dori. You can also break Cor Lapis with Zhongli’s Elemental Skill in addition to Catalyst users Klee, Yanfei, and Ningguang.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Cor Lapis resets every two to three days after gathering them. However, you can travel to a friend’s world to steal their collection instead.

Article continues after ad

If you don’t want to look for Cor Lapis, you can buy it from a merchant in Liyue Harbor named Changshun located near Yujing Terrace.

Article continues after ad

Cor Lapis crafting recipes

In addition to ascending characters, you’ll need Cor Lapis to craft several recipes. The following table includes every item you can make with the resource:

Item Ingredients needed Unmoving Essential Oil 1x Frog, 1x Cor Lapis Dustproof Potion 1x Butterly Wings, 1x Cor Lapis Geoculus Resonance Stone 5x Cor Lapis, 5x Glaze Lily, 1x Crystal Chunk Geo Treasure Compass 10x Golden Raven Insignia, 30x Cor Lapis, 50x Crystal Chunk Yellow Dye 1x Berry, 1x Cor Lapis

We’ll update this article if any more characters need Cor Lapis for their next ascension plus any additional recipes.

That’s everything you need to know about Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact. For more helpful tips, check out our guides on the game below:

Does Genshin Impact have mod support? | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact

Article continues after ad