When is Genshin Impact coming to PS5? Release date, 4K resolution, more - Dexerto

Genshin Impact’s 1.5 update drops on April 28 and includes the long-awaited native PS5 version of the game, which introduces several next-gen benefits that players have been missing out on.

Genshin Impact continues to dominate both the mobile and mainstream gaming communities. Already available on phones, PC, and PlayStation 4, millions of eager fans already have their hands on the hit ‘gacha’ title.

An official next-gen version of Genshin for the PlayStation 5 has been in development for some time (alongside the game’s Switch version). Players on PS4 can already play the game, but are limited to a backwards-compatible version that was built for older console hardware.

Fortunately, PS5 players won’t need to wait much longer to experience the game’s full potential on their consoles. Sony and Genshin developer miHoYo shared on April 16 that the native PS5 version is launching on April 28, and will include several features fans have been desperately waiting for.

Genshin Impact PS5 loading times

The first benefit PS5 players can enjoy after the 1.5 update will be improved loading times. While next-gen hardware has adopted SSD technology to improve console loading times in general, the backwards-compatible PS4 version is probably held back by its older code.

The native PlayStation 5 version of Genshin will finally be able to take advantage of these loading improvements. For anyone who’s experienced the difference in loading times between older consoles and their newer versions, this will be a very welcome addition.

Genshin Impact PS5 resolution

One area where players on PlayStation 5 can expect to see major improvements are in Genshin’s graphics. With GPUs that are highly improved from the last generation of consoles, next-gen hardware provides major graphical improvements for their titles and Genshin will be no exception.

With the launch of the official PS5 version, players will be able to enjoy 4K resolutions when playing Genshin — often the benchmark for games released on next-gen hardware. MiHoYo’s open-world title is already breathtaking, and seeing its characters and vistas in 4K will be an absolute treat.

Genshin Impact PS5 enhanced textures

Going hand-in-hand with the PS5 version’s improved resolution will be enhanced textures. Another benefit of the PlayStation 5’s GPU is the ability to provide players with a visual experience that easily surpasses what the PS4, and even PS4 pro, could handle.

With update 1.5 and the PS5-specific version of Genshin, players will be able to take full advantage of their hardware’s improved graphical performance and enjoy an even prettier version of Teyvat (Genshin Impact’s in-game world) than they’ve ever seen before.

Genshin Impact PS5 release date

While developer miHoYo previously confirmed an enhanced version of Genshin for the PlayStation 5 was in the works, fans have been largely in the dark about when they could expect the game’s updated version to arrive on their consoles.

Fortunately, Sony’s blog post finally confirmed the release date as April 28. PS5 players will need to wait a bit longer before getting their hands on the next-gen version of Genshin, but they’re in a better position than Switch fans, who still aren’t sure when the game will arrive on Nintendo’s hardware.