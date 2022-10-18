James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

If you’re wondering when Genshin Impact did come out, find out the answer to this question in our handy release date guide.

Genshin Impact continues to be one of the most popular free to play titles, with fans playing through the game’s latest 3.1 update. In fact, HoYoverse has recently celebrated Genshin Impact’s anniversary, giving Travelers the opportunity to roll on the new banners, unlock a variety of weapons, and check out the latest story quests.

Whether you’re a new player who has just started their journey through the colorful world of Teyvat or a grizzled veteran, it’s nice to know how old the game you’ve been playing is. So, if you’re wondering when Genshin Impact came out, we have you covered.

When did Genshin Impact come out?

HoYoverse Genshin Impact continues to build upon its new content.

Genshin Impact was released worldwide on September 28, 2020, on PC, mobile (Android & iOS), and PlayStation 4. HoYoverse then released Genshin Impact on PlayStation 5 on April 28, 2021.

Genshin Impact is now two years old and is celebrating its two-year anniversary, with plenty of events and ways for Travelers to secure free Primogems.

Unfortunately, HoYoverse has yet to reveal when Genshin Impact will release on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. This news is obviously very disappointing to Microsoft and Nintendo fans, who have been looking forward to delving into the anime-inspired world of Genshin.

Is there a Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch release date?

HoYoverse A Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch release date has yet to be revealed.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Genshin Impact Switch release date. However, we do know that it is coming to the portable console. During an interview with GoNintendo, the developers gave the following statement:

“The Switch version is still in development, and we will release more information as we progress further along.” For now, it looks like Nintendo fans will have to wait a little longer as the developers continue to optimize the game for Switch.

Is there a Genshin Impact Xbox release date?

HoYoverse News on a Genshin Impact Xbox release has been nonexistent.

There is currently no news regarding a Genshin Impact Xbox release date. In fact, HoYoverse hasn’t mentioned whether the free to play anime game will ever be released on Microsoft’s consoles.

This makes it incredibly unlikely that Genshin Impact will ever make its debut on Xbox, but we’ll update this section if we hear any new information.

So, there you have it, that’s all the answers to when did Genshin Impact come out. Make sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

