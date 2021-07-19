Twitch streamer LilyPichu wows Genshin Impact fans with incredible fandubs

Popular Twitch streamer Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki has released a video of herself voicing a number of popular Genshin Impact characters, wowing her fans with her amazing fandubs.

Genshin Impact’s upcoming Inazuma update will be bringing a number of new characters, locations, and enemies for players to uncover. One of the new additions is Sayu, a four-star Anemo character who wields a gigantic claymore. While the pint-sized ninja will be releasing later in the Inazuma update, we do have official details on what the small shinobi both looks and sounds like.

In fact, many fans were pleasantly surprised to find that LilyPichu voices Sayu in the English dub of the game. Since then, the popular Twitch streamer has uploaded a clip of herself covering other iconic Genshin Impact characters. From voicing the ever mischievous Klee to the aristocratic Eula, LilyPichu has demonstrated just how varied her voiceover work can be.

LilyPichu voices Gesnhin Impact characters

The world of Teyvat is home to many beautiful locations and deadly enemies, but it’s Genshin Impact’s colorful characters that make the game so popular. Not only do they come with their own unique abilities and backgrounds, they also happen to be voiced by some incredible voice actors.

Read More: Genshin Impact Ayaka banner officially revealed

The latest to join this ever-growing list of talent is that of LilyPichu. Many fans will likely know of Lily through her video game and Just Chatting streams, but the streamer has also been involved in a number of voice-acting roles. In recent years, Lily has lent her voice to both anime and video games, with her latest appearance being in Genshin Impact.

Since being announced as the English VA behind Sayu, Lily has gone on to release a short video clip of herself fandubbing a number of popular Genshin Impact characters. The Genshin Impact community was rightfully impressed by Lily’s performance, with many noting just how good her impressions were.

“Ok, her Eula impression is actually very impressive, says OkDifficulty8293. Like no joke, if they secretly replace Suzie for Lilypichu as Eula’s new VA, I probably wouldn’t even notice it. Also, I personally think she does a better job at voicing Klee than the original VA and this is coming from a person who plays the game in English.”

A number of Genshin Impact players were also stunned at just how accurate her renditions were of characters she chose to imitate. In fact, one commenter jokingly stated that “MiHoYo just realized they only needed to hire one VA”.

Whether LilyPichu will voice more Genshin characters in the future remains to be seen, but for now, fans can look forward to hearing her in the Inazuma update.