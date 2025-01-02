This pointless Genshin Impact feature should just be removed in 2025

A new year means new Genshin Impact characters, stories, weapons, features, and locations to explore. However, it also means new changes, and one couldn’t be more welcome.

Genshin Impact has just under 100 characters in its game now, with each offering different abilities, weapons, fighting styles, and ways to play. However, to get the most out of their skills, you’ll need to level up their Talents.

Most of the time, these require hard-to-get resources, like the Philosophies of Contention. Naturally, the more powerful the Talent level up, the harder the resource is to get. However, finding these resources has only been made tougher by HoYoverse, and it’s time for 2025 to bring an end to pointless timegating.

Genshin Impact’s time gating is “overdue” for removal

Just like the Philosophies of Contention, some Talent Level-Up materials can only be found on specific days, with the aforementioned resource being available on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

As such, if you’re playing on a day that doesn’t host that material, then you can’t upgrade your weapons or characters, even if you’re struggling in a battle or can’t complete a certain quest before you do so.

Not only is this incredibly frustrating, but it stops players from enjoying the game. After all, while it is a free game, there are paid aspects to enable more pulls and resources. That being said, the micro-transactions shouldn’t be inhibiting players once they have the character, especially if the resource itself is free to get.

Time gating is a huge element of various free and paid games. The likes of Disney Dreamlight Valley have animals you can only get on certain days and Warframe similarly takes time to upgrade and unlock. However, it’s clear it should be left behind in Genshin.

The community is also frustrated about the feature, with many taking to social media to lament that “this time of time gating is SO overdue to be removed after four years” sharing how tired they are of being unable to upgrade a feature just because it’s the wrong day.

“This is my #1 issue with Genshin right now” shared one player, going on to explain how they “can’t be bothered to plan my week out. I just want to hop on and work on my characters without needing to plan ahead to do so.”

Others echo their mindset, calling out the developers by saying: “outdated cr*p like this needs to go, Hoyo.”

Interestingly, the likes of Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero, both HoYoverse games don’t have this feature. Fans claim they avoided this problem “because of feedback from Genshin, yet can’t be arsed to change Genshin’s system so that we don’t have to wait 1-2 days to start building the new character we pulled for and are hyped to play.”

So, if HSR and ZZZ don’t need to have the feature to be successful, it stands to reason that time gating should be left back in 2024, allowing players to try all the new characters, weapons, and upcoming adventures without worrying about what day it is or how long they’ll need to wait.