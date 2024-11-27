Stalker 2 devs add “amazing” Genshin Impact Easter Egg and players are loving it

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is probably the last place you’d expect to see a Genshin Impact reference, but one player has uncovered a comical callback to one of the gacha game’s most beloved Geo characters.

Stalker 2’s post-apocalyptic world is brutal. Death lingers around every corner and its dark, damp, dingy environment is far from welcoming. In fact, they’re a far cry from the sunny shores of Genshin Impact’s Teyvat.

So, as you can imagine, finding a reference to HoYoverse’s ever-popular gacha game was the last thing on anyone’s mind. Well, this is exactly what happened when one player stumbled upon an NPC who happened to make a not-so-subtle nod to Zhongli – the incredibly popular Geo Archon.

Article continues after ad

Genshin Impact Easter Egg spotted in Stalker 2

Posting on the Genshin Impact Reddit page, one player uploaded a screenshot of Bobber – the barkeep in Zaton. While players can interact with this NPC to trade various items for coupons, this particular barkeep appears to be a big fan of Zhongli.

Article continues after ad

After interacting with him, OP found that Bobber said the following: “Cossack vodka tastes the same as I remember…but where are those who share the memory?”

This is a direct reference to Zhongli’s musings about Osmanthus wine, which continues to be one of his most beloved quotes and a long-standing meme within the Genshin Impact community.

Article continues after ad

Zhongli’s full quote is as follows: “Osmanthus wine tastes the same as I remember… But where are those who share the memory?”

Genshin Impact players were quick to discuss the recent finding, with many joking about the unexpected Zhongli reference. “Things have been rough after Zhongli decided to take a leave from Wangsheng Funeral Parlor,” wrote one player.

Meanwhile, others were taken aback to see a Genshin reference in Stalker 2. “Of all the games that could have included a Genshin reference, Stalker 2 was extremely far down my list. Wow. This is so funny to me.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As you can clearly see, it looks like Stalker 2 devs are fans of Genshin Impact, well, fans of Zhongli to be more precise. This isn’t the first time a callback has been made to a popular game, as Stalker 2 also has a reference to an iconic Call of Duty 4 mission.