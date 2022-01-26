Is there a Qiqi banner in Genshin Impact? Everything we know

Qiqi has yet to receive her own banner in Genshin Impact, but that doesn’t mean the Cryo 5-star won’t get one in the future. Here’s everything you need to know about a potential Qiqi banner.

Genshin Impact’s Qiqi is a versatile Cryo support character who is known for her ability to heal her allies and freeze those that dare to get in her way. While Qiqi may not deal as much damage as Genshin’s best DPS characters, the zombie child is a great addition to any Freeze and Melt comp.

Despite originally debuting alongside Genshin Impact’s release, miHoYo has still yet to give Qiqi her own banner. Currently, travelers have only been able to unlock the masterful mage on the Wanderlust Invocation – the game’s standard banner.

If you’re looking to add Qiqi to your team or just wish to know when she could get her own banner in Genshin Impact, then we have all the latest information on her potential release.

Contents

Is there a Qiqi banner release date in Genshin Impact?

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for a Genshin Impact Qiqi banner, but that doesn’t mean she won’t get one. After all, Keqing famously got her very own banner during the 1.3 update. Because of this, it’s speculated that miHoYo could eventually give the original 5-stars their own rate-up banners.

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update is currently rumored to release in February, while details surrounding the 2.6 and Sumeru update largely remain unknown. This means a Qiqi banner release could make an appearance sometime in the future.

We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information, so be sure to check back here for further news.

Qiqi banner 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars could appear in a possible Qiqi banner, but the developers will reveal these characters when we get closer to an official release date. For now, that’s all the information we have. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

