Philanemo Mushroom location in Genshin Impact: Klee, Mona & Barbara Ascension Material

Genshin Impact Philanemo Mushroom locations can be found in specific areas of Mondstadt, and are needed as Ascension Materials for Klee, Mona, and Barbara — so here are the best places to find them.

Finding Genshin Impact’s Philanemo Mushroom locations can be a little tricky, especially if you don’t even know where to look. This fungus is said to grow in the warm caress of the wind, and can often be hard to spot.

Travelers looking to Ascend Klee, Mona, and Barbara will need to secure plenty of Philanemo Mushrooms. However, once you know all the locations in the game, you’ll be able to level up all three of these characters in no time at all.

Fortunately, Philanemo Mushroom locations can be found in abundance and it shouldn’t take you that long to harvest them, so here’s exactly where you can locate them all in Genshin Impact.

Philanemo Mushroom location in Genshin Impact

Philanemo Mushroom locations can be found in the City of Mondstadt, under the eaves of the traditional houses. This makes farming them both incredibly easy and very time efficient, particularly when you know where to look.

Collecting Philanemo Mushrooms

Collecting these Ascension Materials is incredibly simple to do, with the Philanemo Mushrooms dotted throughout Monstadt’s many buildings. In order to collect them all, simply follow the tips outlined below:

Open your map. Travel to the City of Mondstadt Teleporter. Climb up the walls of the nearby houses and windmills. Interact‘ button to harvest the Philanemo Mushrooms. Click the ‘‘ button to harvest the Philanemo Mushrooms.

To make your hunt for Philanmeo Mushroom locations even easier, Genshin Impact’s interactive map has listed all the locations, so be sure to use the picture above to claim them all.

Philanemo Mushroom usage in Genshin Impact

Philanmeo Mushrooms are needed to Ascend Klee, Mona, and Barbara. Travelers will need to collect 168 Philanemo Mushrooms in total for each character, so be prepared to do a lot of foraging if you wish to Ascend all three units.

This fungus can also be used to create the Anemo Treasure Compass, which is a handy tool that can be used to locate nearby chests. The full ingredient list for the Anemo Treasure Compass can be found below:

10x Golden Raven Insignia

30x Philanemo Mushroom

50x Crystal Chunk

50,000 Mora

So, there you have it – all the Philanemo Mushroom locations and uses in Genshin Impact.

