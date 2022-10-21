New Genshin Impact anime video reveals idyllic scenery of Mondstadt

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Genshin Impact has released a short anime-inspired video of Mondstadt, giving Travelers a chance to see the game’s iconic location like never before.

Genshin Impact is filled with beautiful environments for players to explore. From the frosty plains of Dragonspine to the harsh deserts of Inazuma, there are plenty of locations that Travelers will need to venture through on their quests through Teyvat.

However, one of the most iconic and beautiful is that of Mondstadt – the game’s starting area and central hub for the Knights of Favonius. Not only is it home to the Anemo Archon, Venti, but the region is filled with lush green fields and beautiful forests.

In order to highlight these idyllic locations, HoYoverse has released a short animation video that sheds new light onto the world of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact animation project revealed

While the new animation project isn’t tied to the upcoming Genshin Impact anime, which is being produced by Ufotable, it does have a similar feel. The two-minute video was co-produced by HoYoverse and the award-winning Sun Creature Studio – an international animation studio, and winner of the Annie Award 2022.

According to the official press release, the short animation video was an “experimental endeavor to unfold the world of Teyvat with stories and details from various perspectives.” HoYoverse has not yet revealed further plans and details about this collaboration, but we could see more anime-style videos in the future.

The developers were also keen to highlight that they “aim to provide video game and anime enthusiasts with new avenues for experiencing high-quality Genshin Impact universe content.” This is extremely promising for fans of Genshin Impact’s lore, characters, and the environments shown across Teyvat.

Whether HoYoverse will tackle other locations from across Inazuma and the recently released Sumeru region remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we currently have. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for the latest news and guides.