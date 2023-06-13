Neuvillette in Genshin Impact: Leaks, lore & everything we know

Neuvillette is an upcoming Genshin Impact character that will be released in a future update. So, here’s everything we currently know about Fontaine’s Chief Justice.

Genshin Impact leaks have been a little quiet but as we inch ever closer to the 4.0 update, a number of interesting details have begun to surface. In fact, many Travelers have turned their eyes toward the Fontaine character leaks.

With the game’s Sumeru content pretty much wrapped up, HoYoverse will soon be releasing the next big regional update, which means there will be plenty of new banners for players to save their Primogems for.

Article continues after ad

One such character is Neuvillette, the Chief Justice of Fontaine. So, if you wish to know more about him, then our handy hub has you covered.

Contents

Who is Neuvillette in Genshin Impact?

Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of Fontaine. There’s not much else to go off of here, but there is an official quote where Neuvillette discusses Nahida – the game’s Dendro Archon. You can read the full quote below:

“One might say she pays too much attention or dotes on people too much… But while her actions can be flawed, I believe her sense of responsibility as Sumeru’s deity to be a commendable thing. Ah, that the youngest of gods should be thus, while a certain other person, by contrast, should be so prone to hysterics…”

Article continues after ad

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Neuvillette release date. However, given that they are the Chief Justice of Fontaine, we could see him make a debut in the game’s 4.0 update. Current rumors indicate that the 4.0 update could release between July and August 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Of course, like all leaks and rumors, this should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as HoYoverse reveals details in the coming months, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Article continues after ad

Neuvillette Element leak

According to current Genshin Impact leaks, Neuvillette is a Hydro character who bombards his enemies with deadly water-based attacks. His rarity has yet to be revealed, but many believe he will be a 5-star unit. One player has even noted that Neuvillette’s design has striking similarities to the Oceanid, the game’s Hydro boss.

This is largely down to his official artwork depicting him in an elegant blue uniform, while his hair is adorned with a small, wave-like headpiece. As always, this section will be updated once more details have been revealed in the coming months.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish